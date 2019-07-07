Hearts linked with move for Everton’s Korede Adedoyin, according to Nigerian media

Hearts are set to battle it out with Dundee United for Korede Adedoyin, according to reports in Nigeria.

READ MORE - Glenavon 2-1 Hearts: Three new faces for Jambos but Irish tour ends with defeat

The Everton youngster has been described as a "wonderkid" and both clubs are said to be pursuing a season-long loan.

Everton teenager Korede Adedoyin.

The 18-year-old is an English-born footballer of Nigerian descent and it's All Nigeria Soccer who are reporting that contact has been made with the English Premier League side.

Adedoyin is a goal-scoring winger who recently signed his first professional contract after banging in 11 goals in 17 appearances for the club's under-18s.

Several other clubs are said to be interested, including ADO Den Haag, Cercle Brugge and Apollon Limassol.