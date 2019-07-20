Hearts lose closed-doors game to Cambridge United at Tynecastle

Have your say

Hearts were defeated 3-2 by Cambridge United in a closed-doors friendly at Tynecastle on Saturday.

The starting XI was a mixture of youngsters, fringe players and first-team stars, including captain-for-the-day Jamie Walker.

The hosts fell behind to a Paul Lewis goal in the 18th minute but were level on the half-hour mark as Jake Mulraney rifled a shot into the top corner of the net.

Liam O'Neill put the visitors back in front ten minutes after the break before a Cambridge trialist put them 3-1 up.

Hearts were able to pull one back through a substitute, believed to be youngster Euan Henderson, who converted a low cross at the back post.

Craig Levein's men played the match in order to improve fitness levels as the Jambos have the weekend off from Betfred Cup duty before welcoming Stenhousemuir to Gorgie in midweek.