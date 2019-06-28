Hearts manager Craig Levein is preparing two different teams to face Arbroath this afternoon.

The friendly at Gayfield could see new signings Craig Halkett and Conor Washington make their first appearances for their new club.

Levein, pictured inset, plans to play one team in the first half and a different 11 for the second to give as many players as possible game time. It is Hearts’ first pre-season fixture and comes two days before they face Shelbourne in Dublin, followed by a game against Glenavon in Lurgan a week today.

“We are going to play two different 11s – one in the first half and one in the second,” Levein told the Evening News. “Who is involved we don’t know exactly just yet. We are still assessing everybody before we make a decision.”

He did confirm that 24-year-old Halkett would be making his Hearts bow in Angus after arriving from Livingston on a three-year contract.

“I think Halkett will be involved at some point,” added Levein. “He got an injection at the tail end of last season and he hasn’t been doing all the running since we started back training. I still think he is in a position to get some game time.”

