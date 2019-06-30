Hearts manager Craig Levein reveals how Jamie Walker's knee injuries have finally been cured

Hearts have signed a revitalised Jamie Walker thanks to knee surgery which should finally end his injury problems.

Manager Craig Levein today revealed details of the operation Walker underwent at former club Wigan Athletic earlier this year. Surgeons removed pieces of bone from his knee, leaving him injury-free and ready to restart his career at Tynecastle Park.

He signed a three-year deal upon rejoining his formative club on Friday and is eager to get back to action after six months without any football. The forward was in the stand as Hearts lost their opening pre-season friendly 2-0 at Arbroath on Saturday but he will feature during this week's trip to Ireland.

"Jamie had to get out of his contract at Wigan. We had already discussed the length of deal he would sign with us. I'm glad to get him back because he has a history of scoring goals in this league," said Levein.

"He's had a problem with his knee for a while and finally they got to the bottom of it. He had two chunks of bone removed which had grown underneath his patella tendon. He has had them out and is feeling great. I have no doubt that hampered him before. I feel he will be fresh and ready to go."

Levein doesn't intend to sign any more new faces for Hearts at this stage. He brought in centre-back Craig Halkett, striker Conor Washington and Walker, with Steven Naismith to follow.

"I'm quite content with the business we've done. I think Naismith will join us at some point," he said. "Aidy White has been back in full training and doing well, so he is almost like a new player. Then we have Conor, Craig and Jamie. I'm happy with the quality we've brought in. It gives us more attacking options."