Hearts manager latest: Ex-England and Manchester City boss keen on Tynecastle role as Neil Warnock wants manager job - reports

Hearts continue to be linked with big names, Sven Goran-Eriksson the latest to be interested in a role at Hearts, according to the Daily Record.

The former England and Manchester City boss is reported to be interested in the sporting director role.

Since leaving City in 2008, Eriksson, who led Lazio to Serie A success in 2000, he has had a somewhat nomadic career, managing the national teams of Ivory Coast, Mexico and Philippines, while also having spells in China.

Sven Goran-Eriksson is reported to be keen on the Hearts sporting director role. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, the Record also report that Neil Warnock has been submitted as a possible candidate to replace Craig Levein as Hearts manager.

The 70-year-old left Cardiff City on Monday by mutual consent which led to speculation regarding the vacant positions at Hearts and Hibs.

Warnock, who has managed well over 1,400 matches for teams including Leeds United, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace, has preivously spoken of a desire to manage one of the Edinburgh clubs.

He told the Evening News in September: “I’ve always fancied one of them – Hibs and Hearts. It appeals to me up there with them being neighbours.

Neil Warnock has strongly been linked with the Hearts manager position. Picture: Getty

“No disrespect to the big two but I’ve always been an underdog and I’ve always thought: ‘I wish I could get a club up there and get a team to rival Celtic and Rangers.’"