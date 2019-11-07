Hearts manager odds: Clear favourite remains but Austin MacPhee still in the running
Stephen Robinson remains the favourite for Hearts but Jack Ross, Roy Keane and current interim boss are there or thereabouts
Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson remains the 11/10 favourite for the Hearts job, but Jack Ross - currently leading the betting as Capital rivals Hibs also hunt a new head coach - is second favourite with odds of 7/2, according to SkyBet.
Former Manchester United and Celtic midfielder Roy Keane, who has previously managed Sunderland, Ipswich and has assisted Martin O'Neill at Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and the Republic of Ireland national team, is third favourite at 5/1.
Current interim boss Austin MacPhee - who is also understood to be a potential option for the sporting director role at Tynecastle - is fourth in the running at 8/1.
David Moyes is at 10/1, despite distancing himself from both the Hearts and Hibs jobs, while former Jambos winger Neil McCann is at 11/1.
Nigel Adkins, who has had spells managing Southampton, Reading, Sheffield Untied and Hull City, is at 12/1 while current Hearts reserve coach Andy Kirk is at 14/1 along with ex-Sunderland boss Mark Hughes.
Livingston manager Gary Holt, former Scotland boss Gordon Strachan, one-time Blackpool gaffer and Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager and Hearts legend John Robertson are all at 16s.