.

Hearts manager odds latest: New odds-on favourite as ex-Manchester City manager enters the betting

There has been significant movement in the favourites to land the next Hearts job over the weekend.

By Joel Sked
Monday, 11th November 2019, 2:53 pm

Hearts’ interim boss Austin MacPhee made his case to become the next permanent manager at Tynecastle, leading the team to a 5-2 win over St Mirren in Gorgie on Saturday. That is reflected in the change in betting with Stephen Robinson making a significant move, while Jack Ross is reported to be having talks with the club this week. Meanwhile, a big name former Premier League boss enters the race.

1. Tommy Wright

201/. Boss of a struggling St Johnstone side. Will likely be keen on the Northern Ireland job.

Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Stuart McCall

20/1. Ex-Scotland coach and former Motherwell and Rangers manager.

Photo: SNS Group Ross Brownlee

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Steven Pressley

20/1. The Hearts cup winner was on the shortlist when Ian Cathro was relieved of his duties.

Photo: SNS Group Craig Watson

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Robbie Neilson

20/1. Has Dundee United top of the Championship. A position he is familiar with after his success in charge of Hearts.

Photo: SNS Group Aubrey Washington

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 7