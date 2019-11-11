Hearts manager odds latest: New odds-on favourite as ex-Manchester City manager enters the betting
There has been significant movement in the favourites to land the next Hearts job over the weekend.
Monday, 11th November 2019, 2:53 pm
Hearts’ interim boss Austin MacPhee made his case to become the next permanent manager at Tynecastle, leading the team to a 5-2 win over St Mirren in Gorgie on Saturday. That is reflected in the change in betting with Stephen Robinson making a significant move, while Jack Ross is reported to be having talks with the club this week. Meanwhile, a big name former Premier League boss enters the race.