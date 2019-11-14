Hearts manager odds latest: No longer an odds-on favourite as Ross, McCall and Cotterill all interviewed to replace Craig Levein

.

It is at the point where fans are starting to get anxious, keen to see Craig Levein’s replacement at Hearts.

With Levein having departed two weeks ago today, some among the support were hoping for a swift replacement.

However, owner Ann Budge has assured fans the club will take their time to bring in a replacement, as well as a new sporting director.

As reported by the Evening News, Hearts have begun interviewing candidates with ex-Rangers boss Stuart McCall, former coach Jack Ross and experienced English manager Steve Cotterill all holding talks.

Plans are also in place to talk to more candidates over the coming days with the club receiving a wide range of CVs and applicants.

Stephen Robinson, who was regarded as the leading candidate and leading favourite, has slipped to 8/1 with the bookies to get the job, with the Steelmen boss also talked about as a possible replacement for Michael O’Neill at Northern Ireland.

That movement has come over the past days with current interim manager Austin MacPhee the favourite, although he is no longer odds-on.

The club’s coach is well thought of at the club with Budge happy for him to continue in that role, allowing her not to rush into a decision.

News that Hearts have interviewed McCall, Ross and Cotterill has seen their prices change.

The latter is now second-favourite after his interview. His CV impressed the Hearts hierarchy.

McCall has been around the betting for the last two weeks but his price took its biggest change to 10/1.

Ross, who is strong favourite for the Hibs job, has previous Hearts, having coach their U20s before management spells at Alloa Athletic, St Mirren and Sunderland.

He has joined Neil Warnock on 6/1.

The ex-Sheffield United boss left Cardiff City this week and is reportedly keen on a job that has interested him in the past.

Ex-players John Robertson and Steven Pressley remain among the betting, as do experienced Premier League managers like Chris Coleman, Alan Pardew and Chris Hughton.

There is also still the presence of German manager Felix Magath who applied for the job and would be an intriguing appointment.

With an international break this weekend, Hearts are not back in action until a week on Saturday when they travel to Kilmarnock before a trip back along the M8 to Ibrox.

It is followed swiftly by a midweek clash with Livingston under the lights at Tynecastle and trip to Fir Park.

