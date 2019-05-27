Hearts' Marcus Godinho eyes Gold Cup spot as Alex Petkov earns Bulgaria U21 call

Hearts defender Marcus Godinho has been named in Canada's provisional squad for next month's Gold Cup competition.

The 21-year-old full-back has been included in an initial 40-man squad which will be whittled down to just 23 players ahead of the tournament which starts on June 15 for the Canucks.

The full-back already has one cap for his country after he appeared in a friendly match with New Zealand in March 2018, and will hope to add to his tally when John Herdman names his final squad for the Gold Cup.

Scott Arfield of Rangers, St Johnstone's David Wotherspoon and former Kilmarnock loanee Liam Millar have also been named in the pool.

Canada's Gold Cup campaign starts with a match against Martinique in Los Angeles on June 15 before they face Mexico in Denver on June 19. Cuba are the opponents in the final group game in Charlotte on June 23.

Godinho's Tynecastle team-mate Alex Petkov has been called up to Bulgaria's Under-21 squad for a training camp ahead of the Valeriy Lobanovskyi Memorial Tournament, held in Kiev in early June.

The Hearts youngster, who was named the club's Reserve Team Player of the Year, recently signed a one-year contract extension with the Jambos. Bulgaria Under-21s face Israel on June 3, followed by Cyprus or host nation Ukraine two days later.