Hearts’ Michael Smith aiming to erase his Christmas Day cup final hurt

Hearts defender Michael Smith has waited 12 years to erase the cup final devastation he suffered on Christmas Day in his teens.

This afternoon’s Scottish Cup final is his chance to make amends for a harrowing festive experience back in 2007.

As a semi-professional player with part-time Ballyclare Comrades, the Northern Irishman entered his first cup final full of anticipation and excitement. The Steel and Sons Cup is run by the North East Ulster Football Association and traditionally stages its final on Christmas morning.

Rather than opening presents on December 25, 2007, the young Smith was playing in one of the biggest games of his career at that point. He finished on the losing side, however. Ballyclare Comrades lost 2-0 to Dundela at Seaview and, much as he tried to forget the disappointment thereafter, it still rankles with the right-back.

Today’s meeting with Celtic at Hampden Park is his first senior final, and it has been a long time coming. Smith joined Hearts from Peterborough United two years ago hoping to challenge for major honours.

Now he gets the opportunity to sample one of Scottish football’s showpiece occasions, and in the process a chance to banish those Seaview memories.

“This will be my first professional cup final and I’m hoping to get a winner’s medal,” said the Northern Ireland international right-back.

“When I was younger, I was in a few small cup finals. In men’s football, I lost a cup final when I was in my teens. They played it on Christmas Day so the festive celebrations were a bit downbeat that year.

“I prepared all through Christmas for it and to get beaten that morning wasn’t great. Ballyclare Comrades was my first step into senior football and I really enjoyed it there. I went in at an early age and it taught me the ropes.

“Obviously losing that final wasn’t great so I’m desperate to win a cup now after all this time. I’m buzzing about it and I can’t wait.”

Smith is expected to start in a right wing-back role for Hearts this afternoon and is seen as a key component of manager Craig Levein’s team.

Now 30, he extended his contract with the Edinburgh club in January and his experience will be vital on the big occasion.

It remains to be seen who is selected for the left wing-back role, where Jake Mulraney and Bobby Burns have operated in recent weeks. Both scored in recent matches but Mulraney is the favourite to start.