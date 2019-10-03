Hearts' Michael Smith back in Northern Ireland squad after return from injury

Hearts full-back Michael Smith has been named in the Northern Ireland squad after missing last month's clashes with Luxembourg and Germany through injury.

The Antrim-born defender has been capped six times for his country and could win more caps if he takes to the pitch in the Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Netherlands and Czech Republic.

Club colleague Conor Washington misses out through injury after damaging his hamstring in the 3-2 defeat to Motherwell last month but veteran midfielder Glenn Whelan has been named in Mick McCarthy's Republic of Ireland squad and is in line to surpass from Celtic striker Tony Cascarino's cap record for the Irish.

There is a sizeable Scottish-based contingent in Michael O'Neill's 25-man squad for the games in Rotterdam on October 10 and Prague four days later.

Motherwell pair Trevor Carson and Liam Donnelly are included along with Steven Davis of Rangers and Niall McGinn of Aberdeen.

Uncapped St Johnstone winger Matthew Kennedy has been drafted into the squad after representing Scotland at every level from Under-15 up to and including Under-21. The former Everton youngster switched allegiance to his country of birth earlier this year.

The Belfast-born 24-year-old is the only new face in the pool of players.