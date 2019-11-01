Hearts midfielder Mariel Kaney: It's 'business as usual' after match is ordered to be replayed

Mariel Kaney is focusing on the job in hand. Picture: SNS

The Jambos were initially rewarded three points and a 3-0 victory following their opponent's decision to forfeit the match earlier in the season. However, the fixture will now be played next Sunday, meaning Andy Enwood's side have been deducted three points with Hamilton taking over at the top of SWPL 2 on goal difference. Accies, however, have played a game more.

But 28-year-old Kaney, who has not long returned from a six-month lay-off with an Achilles problem, says the title is still very much in their own hands.

Ahead of tomorrow's visit of Glasgow Girls, Kaney explained: "We now have to play Hutchie so there are three games remaining instead of the two we thought we had. But that doesn't change things. It's still ours to lose so that's all we can ask for at this stage. "Nothing has changed in our mindset – we know that if we win the next three games then we'll be crowned champions. You can't be successful without being able to handle pressure. We're in a great position so hopefully we can see it over the line.

"We've just got to be focused on Glasgow Girls first. Hopefully, we have a day to remember at Tynecastle in a couple of weeks when we play our final game of the season.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's been a frustrating year for me, personally. I've been out for a long time so it's nice to be back and I'm feeling fit again. It's taken a lot of rehab so it's been a strange season but I'm really happy to be able to contribute now. The games have been coming thick and fast because of the break due to the World Cup in the summer so it was always my target to be back before the end."