Hearts midfielder Olly Lee in Gillingham for medical after agreeing loan deal

Hearts midfielder Olly Lee has agreed to join Gillingham on loan and the move will go through provided he passes a medical.



The 28-year-old is in Kent aiming to complete formalities within the next 24 hours. That would then open the door for a possible debut against Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

The Gillingham manager Steve Evans has agreed to loan Lee from Hearts until January and then review the situation. The Edinburgh club will let the player leave a year after he arrived at Tynecastle Park on a three-year contract from Luton Town.

He made 41 appearances in maroon last season, scoring six goals and claiming 12 assists, but became frustrated after dropping out of the starting line-up in the second half of the campaign.

Evans has admired Lee since his Luton days and the Glasgow-born manager is eager to get the move done as quickly as possible.