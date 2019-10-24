Hearts midfielder Peter Haring returns to Austria to see pelvic specialist

Hearts midfielder Peter Haring is going back home to Austria

Hearts midfielder Peter Haring is returning to Austria to consult a pelvic specialist due to persistent pain in the area. He was close to making his first appearance of the season against Rangers last weekend but remains uncomfortable when striking a ball.

The Edinburgh club have given permission for him to fly home to see the medic who treated him earlier this year. A date for his first-team return is now unclear, with Haring sidelined since the Scottish Cup final in May.

He spent time with family in Austria in August to help his morale and it is hoped his latest visit will provide more clarity on his injury.

"Peter has been training but is heading back to Austria to see his man because he has felt a little bit of pain and he has worked closely with this guy in Austria," explained the Hearts manager, Craig Levein.

"Because of that I have allowed him to go back for a few days just to get that looked at and hopefully get some confirmation that, at this stage in his recovery, this is to be expected.

"The guy is someone who specialises in the groins, hernias, all the things that go with that pelvic area. There are so many different things that can impact on other things and there is a balance to be found, things like scratching and trying to find the equilibrium where players can get back playing without any more grief.

"I remember Colin Cameron, years ago, having problems with his groin and he ended up getting a gum shield that he had to wear. For as long as I can remember, if somebody says they have a problem with the groin area, you are concerned because it generally leads to this kind of thing, where it can take so long to get to the root of what is actually wrong.

"Peter is actually much further down the road than he was in the summer. He has been training but there is this one thing, when he strikes the ball he feels a sharp pain. We are hopefully that they can magic that away over the next few days."

Haring had hernia surgery at the turn of the year and returned to help Hearts in the second half of last season. Since the cup final, his progress has been gradual and the club do not want to risk him in a game until he is 100 per cent.