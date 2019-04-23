Hearts midfielder Ryan Edwards set to feature during season run-in

Hearts manager Craig Levein says Ryan Edwards – and teenager Andy Irving – are likely to feature in the squad during the remaining four league matches of the campaign after the Australian midfielder was a surprise inclusion among the substitutes for Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at home by Rangers.

Edwards, who returned in January from a loan spell at St Mirren, was named on the Hearts bench for the first time since the Betfred Cup game against Raith Rovers in July.

“Ryan’s been doing quite well for the reserves and Peter Haring was obviously out on Saturday,” said Levein, explaining why the former Partick Thistle midfielder was included in the squad.

“You might see Ryan or Andy Irving involved as we try to manage the squad between now and the cup final.”