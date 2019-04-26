Hearts midfielder Sean Clare wants to do an Olly Lee at Easter Road

Sean Clare wants to make history with Hearts by scoring a decisive goal in Sunday’s Edinburgh derby.

Victory for the visitors at Easter Road would secure two league wins in Leith in one season for the first time in 22 years, and Clare is eager to play a pivotal role.

The midfielder has scored four goals in the past seven games – three of them penalties – and watched in awe as Olly Lee struck Hearts’ sumptuous winning goal on their last trip to Hibs in December.

Clare explained to the Evening News that getting three points is the absolute priority this weekend, but he is keen to experience the emotion of scoring his first derby goal.

“Olly scored an absolutely great goal against them last time. It’s been replayed over and over,” said the 22-year-old. “Every player wants to be in that situation where people are watching your goal and thinking: ‘Wow. He’s really made the difference’.

“That motivates everyone in the team, not just me or the other forward players. Everybody wants to put in a performance, settle the score and get the win. It’s massive for everyone and the fans love it.

“It would mean a lot to get a goal against Hibs. At times I’ve been close. It would be massive to score a decisive goal on Sunday, but I’d settle just for the win. The result is obviously more important but I would love to score against Hibs. It would be a massive point in my career.”

Hearts last won both league derbies at Easter Road in season 1996/97. After December’s success there, Clare and his colleagues know history is theirs for the taking this time.

“Making history is what people play football for,” he remarked. “The priority for us is to win and if we can replicate what happened 22 years ago then it would be fantastic. We are all very focused on what we need to do. We know there is a great opportunity for us to do that and we need to take it.”