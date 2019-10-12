Hearts midfielder unable to help Republic of Ireland to victory in Tbilisi
Hearts midfielder Glenn Whelan played 90 minutes for the Republic of Ireland away to Georgia on Saturday afternoon as the Irish stuttered to a goalless draw.
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 16:12 pm
Read More
Read MoreGlenn Whelan: I chose Hearts over foreign clubs to help me play for Ireland at Euro 2020
The midfielder, who admitted to turning down more lucrative offers than the Tynecastle club in order to extend his international career into Euro 2020, was part of a side which struggled for fluency in Tiblisi. Their best chance from open play came late on after Whelan put youngster Aaron Connolly through on goal, only for the striker to hit the side netting.
Had Ireland won, a victory away to Switzerland on Tuesday would have secured their passage to the finals, but a disappointing draw against the side in fourth place in Group D has left their progress in the balance with matches against the Swiss and Denmark to come.
Whelan has been a rare positive for Hearts since his signing in August, despite the club's poor run of form.