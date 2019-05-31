Hearts new kit: 'A modern twist' on traditional design for new home strip

Have your say

Hearts have launched their new home kit for the 2019/20 campaign.







The new home strip was unveiled at Tynecastle by Hearts Women duo Georgia Hunter and Claire Delworth, along with first-team winger Jake Mulraney.

Described as a "modern twist on a traditional Hearts home kit", the Umbro-made strip features a matt shine jacquard fabric in a shattered diamond pattern.

A release on the Hearts website read: "Heart of Midlothian is delighted to launch the new Umbro home strip for season 2019/20.



"Demonstrating the One Club culture that exists at Hearts, Georgia Hunter and Claire Delworth from Hearts Women joined Jake Mulraney at the exclusive kit launch photoshoot at Tynecastle Park."

The shirt features a white V-neck and woven club crest, along with flashes of white on the sleeves.

The jersey is teamed with white shorts featuring the shattered diamond jacquard fabric in side panels, and maroon socks with white panels.



Details for postal orders can be found on the club's website, www.heartsfc.co.uk