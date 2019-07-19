Hearts' opening weekend clash with Aberdeen has been moved

Have your say

Hearts' trip to Aberdeen on the opening weekend of the Ladbrokes Premiership season has been pushed back 24 hours.

This was confirmed by the SPFL on Friday morning after the Dons successfully progressed to the second round of Europa League qualifying after a 4-2 aggregate win over Finnish side RoPS.

Hearts travel to Aberdeen on the opening weekend of the league season.

It means Aberdeen will face Georgian side Chikhura Sachkhere on the Thursday, thereby making them unable to play their originally scheduled fixture with Hearts on the Saturday.

The rescheduled game will take place on Sunday 4 August with a 3pm kick-off.