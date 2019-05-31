Hearts outcast Malaury Martin will see contract expire in November

Hearts outcast Malaury Martin is set to leave Tynecastle this coming November after agreeing to shorten his contract, the Evening News has learned.

The Frenchman was believed to be entering final 12 months of the three-and-a-half-year deal he signed after joining in January 2017 under previous manager Ian Cathro.

Malaury Martin has not played for Hearts since Craig Levein became manager.

However, it has since been discovered that eight months were cut from his contract this past January. The move was made in order to facilitate a transfer away from Edinburgh with an unnamed club on the continent keen to sign him.

That deal ultimately fell through, but not before Martin had signed the new contract.

The Frenchman hasn't played a single minute for the club since Craig Levein took charge in August 2017, making just two appearances as an unused substitute last term.

He's made 21 appearances for Hearts since moving from Norwegian side Lillestrom and spent the first half of this campaign on loan at Dunfermline Athletic.

Levein said of the midfielder in March of last year: "The type of player he is, I want to play a different way. It was Ian’s decision to sign him, to help him play the way he wanted to play, which I supported and which made sense. But I want to play with more dynamic players in midfield.

"Basically, he’s the type of player Ian wanted his team to play with but he’s not the type of player I want my team to play with. He just doesn’t fit in with what I want to do.”