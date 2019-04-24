Hearts’ Peter Haring takes injection for injury – but he won’t make Hibs clash

Hearts midfielder Peter Haring could return from injury as early as next week after taking an injection. The Austrian will miss Sunday’s Edinburgh derby at Easter Road but may be available to face Kilmarnock a week on Saturday.

A groin complaint prevented Haring training last week or playing in the 3-1 defeat by Rangers on Saturday. Riccarton medical staff decided he required an injection in the pelvic area and are hoping that is sufficient to cure the problem.

The news is a major boost to Hearts amid suggestions that the 25-year-old might be struggling to recover from the injury in time for the Scottish Cup final in four weeks’ time.

Manager Craig Levein told the Evening News today that Haring could potentially be back on the field at Tynecastle Park next weekend against Kilmarnock

“Hopefully this will solve Peter’s problem. All being well, he should be okay in a week to ten days,” explained Levein. “I’m hopeful we’ve got to the root of the problem and it should react well to the injection. The issue is in his pelvic area and this process tends to work 99 times out of 100. Fingers crossed we will have him back for the Kilmarnock game.”

Haring has developed into an integral part of the Hearts team since arriving last summer from the Austrian second division club SV Ried. He quickly established himself in the holding midfield role and has scored seven goals in 36 appearances for the Edinburgh club to date.