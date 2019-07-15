Hearts’ Peter Haring to visit another specialist for second opinion on injury

Peter Haring is to consult a second specialist over his injury and could miss the start of Hearts’ Premiership campaign. Having sent the Austrian midfielder to one medical expert about persistent pain in his groin/pelvic area, the club are now seeking a second opinion.

The first medic ordered Haring to rest after deciding he returned too early from the same problem to play in last season’s Scottish Cup final. Should the second opinion concur, the 26-year-old would miss Hearts’ Premiership opener at Pittodrie in early August.

He has been unable to participate in pre-season training and matches because of the injury, which first flared up late last year. He had double hernia surgery in January but pain continued into the spring.

Haring did not play for six weeks between last season’s Scottish Cup semi-final and final due to the problem. He is a key part of Hearts’ midfield and manager Craig Levein explained the desire for a permanent cure.

“Peter has visited one specialist and we will get him to another one so that we’re absolutely clear on what’s wrong. We have one opinion so we will wait on the second one and then take it from there,” Levein told the Evening News.

“The first expert has said it needs rest because Peter has come back too quickly. That is obviously a result of him being desperate to play in the cup final and me being desperate to play him.”