Hearts plan closer links with Man City after ‘compliment’ of Aaron Hickey interest

Hearts plan to develop closer links with Manchester City after owner Ann Budge declared that their interest in Aaron Hickey is a huge compliment.

Staff at the Etihad Campus have privately admitted admiring the 17-year-old left-back having first noticed him in last season’s Scottish Cup final. Hearts are also poised to sign the Japanese forward Ryotaro Meshino on loan from City, and Budge welcomed the positive relationship between the clubs.

Asked about City’s interest in Hickey, she replied: “So many things in football are changing at the minute, including how you go about recruiting. We have been working hard to make that work and it is terrific when someone like that comes in and says: ‘I really like that young player.’ Hopefully we will see that again and we do want more of that.”

Hearts will look to nurture the link with Pep Guardiola’s side. “I think it’s part of our recruitment strategy, for want of a better word, to try to make these links,” added Budge. “It can be beneficial for both clubs and the player, so it’s something we work hard on.

“I think when you try to grow any kind of business, partnerships are crucial. And when it’s a supplier, a customer or whatever, you have to put a lot of effort into partnerships. If you choose the right ones they can be very beneficial. Just because of this and the number of people from these clubs who have come to watch our games, there is a knock-on effect.

“Hopefully there will be more interest in Scottish football, generally.”

Hickey has made an impressive start to this season under manager Craig Levein despite a red card in the opening league match at Aberdeen. The Riccarton academy graduate is proving that the investment in Hearts’ youth is merited.

“I know Craig has said the bit that gets him excited is when he sees these young players coming on and getting a chance in the first team because that’s really what it’s all about,” said Budge. “So yes, it’s terrific for us all when we see them coming through.”

Meshino had been due to arrive in Edinburgh last night but his travel from Japan was delayed. He is now attempting to get to Scotland before the weekend.

“I really hope so because a lot of people didn’t get a lot of sleep last night,” laughed Budge, who predicted Asian interest in Hearts as a result of the signing.

“In terms of the Japanese culture, the Japanese fans support the players and we therefore hope there will be an elevation in terms of the recognition of Hearts,” she said.

“It is a big thing for us and for Scottish football as well. It has been a while since we had a Japanese player over here and football is global. We know that and everyone has to recognise that.”

City sending a player to Hearts – one who reportedly cost them a seven-figure sum from Gamba Osaka earlier this month – is a genuine source of pride within Tynecastle.

“Correct. It’s a reflection of the training facilities we have, the way we look after the players. So these are things we obviously try to promote,” said Budge.

“I have watched a lot of videos and they have all told me he [Meshino] is a really exciting player. But then we have all watched lots of videos.

“Everything I have been told both by our own coaches and those at Manchester City would suggest that’s going to be the way it is. Hopefully it will generate a bit of excitement.”

Hearts also plan to launch a Japanese version of their website to help fans in Meshino’s homeland stay updated on his progress. “It won’t be the full website but we have to be able to communicate. So yes, that’s all well in hand,” explained Budge.