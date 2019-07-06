Hearts plan to unearth Jake Mulraney’s full potential

Hearts manager Craig Levein has challenged winger Jake Mulraney to realise all of his untapped potential and become a star man in maroon.

The 23-year-old Irishman improved considerably during his first season with the club after arriving from Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Levein feels there is more to come.

“Jake kicked on towards the end of last season. He is one who needs confidence,” he explained. “He has started to feel more worthy of being in the team. That gives him confidence that he’s valuable. Everybody needs to feel valued to give something to the team.

“There’s a lot of untapped potential there. I don’t know where his improvement will stop, all I know is he is improving. He’s quick but his positioning is getting better to let him use his speed. His end product is what he’ll be measured on. He scored the other night against Shelbourne. His position requires goals and assists and if he can contribute those things he will become even more valuable. I hope he continues his progress.”