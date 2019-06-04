Hearts' pre-season plans confirmed for mini tour of Ireland

Hearts will play friendlies in both the Republic and Northern Ireland as part of a short summer tour next month.

Manager Craig Levein will take his squad to Dublin to meet Shelbourne in a 7.30pm kick-off on Monday, July 1. They will then head to Lurgan to face Glenavon at 2pm on Saturday, July 6.

The trip will act as final preparations ahead of season 2019/20, which starts with the Betfred Cup in mid-July.

Shelbourne are currently top of the Irish First Division and aiming for promotion to the top flight. They will host Hearts at Tolka Park in a pre-season friendly which is sure to attract a decent crowd.

The Glenavon match is part of the agreement which took midfielder Bobby Burns from Mourneview Park to Tynecastle last summer. They finished third in the Northern Irish Premiership last season and are now preparing to welcome back Burns with his new club.

Hearts will spend six days on the Emerald Isle in total before returning to Edinburgh.