Hearts’ pre-season return: What squad issues are yet to be resolved?

As Hearts prepare for their return to pre-season training on Friday, the Evening News takes a look at how the first-team squad is shaping up for the 2019-20 campaign.

GOALKEEPERS

Zdenek Zlamal was first choice for most of last season but lost his place following December’s harrowing 5-0 loss at Livingston. Ten games later, Zlamal was reinstated and remained No.1 until the end of the campaign. He is expected to start the new season in goal. Colin Doyle is frustrated with his role as Zlamal’s deputy. The Irishman played ten times for Hearts during last winter before being returned to the subsitutes’ bench after a costly error at Motherwell. He kept six clean sheets in those ten appearances but is likely to stay behind Zlamal in the pecking order.

DEFENCE

Michael Smith is the undisputed right-back whose experience, reliability and versatility make him a guaranteed starter. He can operate at right-back, left-back, centre-back or in midfield. Jamie Brandon is the young upstart seeking to cement a place at right-back ahead of Smith. The 21-year-old needs to play regularly or may find himself needing a loan at some stage. Marcus Godinho is representing Canada at the Gold Cup and won’t make the start of Hearts’ pre-season. He is looking at a possible move away from Tynecastle Park to get more game time. John Souttar and Christophe Berra are the preferred centre-back pairing. Souttar became a full Scotland internationalist last season and is growing in strength at the age of 22. Several English clubs are monitoring his progress. He extended his contract earlier this year but will leave eventually - most likely for a large fee to join a team south of the Border. Berra also extended his deal and, as club captain, is as much an influence off the field as on it. New signing Craig Halkett may need to fight his way into the team at Hearts, depending on whether a three-man or four-man defence is being used. The fourth centre-back, Clevid Dikamona, could find his game time limited. At left-back, Aidy White has the potential to become a shrewd signing if he gets fit and stays fit. The Englishman hasn’t played since January 2017 due to a succession of injury problems but is hoping to return to action this season having joined Hearts in March. The Australian full-back Ben Garuccio is out until near the end of the year with a torn cruciate ligament and will hope to return and challenge for his place. Meanwhile, 16-year-old Aaron Hickey looked mature beyond his years in the Scottish Cup final and will be involved again next season.

MIDFIELD

Right-winger Callumn Morrison enjoyed a scintillating start last year but then tapered off as Hearts began to struggle. A knee surgery ended his season early but the youngster could secure a starting place if he is on form. Sean Clare will be hoping to make a bigger impact after a full pre-season campaign. He did not have that luxury 12 months ago before joining Hearts but showed his ability in flashes. Olly Lee and Oliver Bozanic are again likely to compete for the same central midfield spot. A winning goal at Easter Road was the highlight of Lee’s first year in Scotland but he missed the Scottish Cup final through injury. Bozanic has plenty energy and delivers a mean set-piece with his left foot. One player guaranteed to start is Peter Haring. The Austrian was a rousing success in his debut season and is now first-choice to anchor midfield. He also contributes a goals. Ryan Edwards will be in contention having fought his way into the team to score in the Scottish Cup final. Edwards seemed on his way out of Tynecastle after signing last summer and being loaned to St Mirren only weeks later. He staged an impressive recovery during the final weeks of the season and will need all that desire to play regularly this year. After injuries hindered his second year at senior level, Harry Cochrane will want to make up for lost time. Fellow teenager Connor Smith is expected to be used sparingly and could go out on loan along with Andy Irving. Anthony McDonald returns from a loan spell at Inverness eager to stake a claim. Wide on the left, Jake Mulraney will hope to make even more progress. He grew in confidence last season after arriving from Inverness and should be a regular starter offering pace and trickery on the flank. Arnaud Djoum’s contract has expired and he has yet to sign the new one offered, so his return is looking unlikely at this stage.

ATTACK

Last season’s top goalscorer, Steven Naismith, is destined to return to Tynecastle on a permanent contract after his Norwich City deal expires. He will be hugely influential but Hearts need him to stay fit after knee problems interrupted his loan spell last season. Uche Ikpeazu could be an ideal partner for the Scotland internationalist. The hulking Englishman became a cult hero last season and his unique style and ability to cause havoc means he will again feature heavily in 2019/20. That will probably leave Steven MacLean in and out of the side over the course of the campaign. Craig Wighton, signed from Dundee last August, must make more of an impact by his own admission. Teenager Aidan Keena is recovering from injury but is a forward with a natural goalscorer’s instinct. If he gets a run of games, his full potential could be uncovered. David Vanecek’s exit creates space up front, where two or perhaps three new faces could arrive.