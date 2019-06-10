Hearts pre-season: When are players back, friendly matches, transfer latest

All you need to know ahead of Hearts' return to pre-season training for the 2019/20 season...

When are the players back?

The Hearts squad is scheduled to return to the Oriam for pre-season training on June 21.

Have any players been signed already?

Craig Halkett is the only confirmed signing so far - the Livingston centre-back agreed a pre-contract and will report for pre-season training with his new team-mates. Former Leeds full-back Aidy White signed earlier this year but has so far not featured. His availability will feel like a new signing for the Jambos.

Any other rumoured signings?

Steven Naismith has twice said that he is close to signing a permanent deal with Hearts. The Scotland forward has spent the last 18 months at Tynecastle, and is keen to extend his stay in Gorgie. Watch this space.

Cletus Nombil, the teenage Ghanaian midfielder, has been invited back for pre-season. Rumours of a three-year deal have been mentioned in the press but so far, nothing concrete has come from Hearts.

Who else has been linked with a move?

No-one by name, but Craig Levein has hinted at adding firepower to his squad during the close season, as well as some flair players. He told the Evening News in March: “I’ve been chopping and changing trying to find the pillars of the team.

"Now I’ve got players who I think, for a period of time, could be the mainstays. That would allow us to introduce young players or bring in two or three in the summer who can add more flair."

Any pre-season friendlies lined up?

Hearts' first team have three confirmed pre-season fixtures so far - all away from home. The Jambos will travel to Arbroath at the end of this month ahead of their short tour to Ireland to take on Shelbourne and Bobby Burns' former club Glenavon. Hearts defeated the Red Lichties 2-1 thanks to goals from Ross Callachan and Aidan Keena in a pre-season friendly last summer.

Arbroath v Hearts, at Gayfield, Saturday June 29

Shelbourne v Hearts, Tolka Park, Monday July 1

Glenavon v Hearts, Mourneview Park, Saturday July 6