Hearts provide season ticket sales update for 2019/2020 campaign

Hearts have reported a strong return on season ticket sales for the upcoming season.

Hearts fans have snapped up more than 10,500 season tickets. Picture: SNS

More than 10,500 fans have snapped up briefs prior to last Friday’s renewal period closing.

Tickets are now on general sale and the club announced that they have agreed a deal with a new finance provider, allowing supporters to spread the cost of their 2019/20 season tickets using a repayment plan.

Premium Credit Limited, filling the void left by Zebra Finance, offers fans the chance to repay using four or ten monthly payments throughout the campaign.

Last season saw the club sell more than 13,000 season tickets.

A Hearts spokesperson said: “As always, everyone at Hearts is extremely grateful for the fantastic support shown by the fans.

“We have done our utmost to implement a ticket structure that is fair to everyone and have frozen prices across a broad range of age groups, all with a view to making Tynecastle Park as accessible as possible.

“We are delighted that over 10,500 Jambos have already secured their seats and we hope many more will join them as we gear up to the 2019/20 season.”

