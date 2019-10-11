Hearts release ticket information for Betfred Cup semi-final against Rangers
Hearts fans will get the chance to snap up tickets for the Betfred Cup semi-final against Rangers on Monday.
The club have encouraged supporters to 'bring the noise' for the match at Hampden Park on Sunday, 3 November (3pm kick-off).
Craig Levein's side reached the last-four stage after defeating Aberdeen on penalties at Tynecastle after twice coming from behind.
Hearts have been given an initial 17,000 allocation with the belief that it will cater for demand, although there is a possibility that more tickets will become available depending on sales.
Season ticket holders and supporters with 80+ loyalty points will be able to purchase a maximum of two briefs per account from 9am on Monday, 14 October. A general sale will commence, subject to availability, at 9am on Friday.
It is the second season running the club have reached the Betfred Cup semi-final. Hearts were defeated by Celtic last year at BT Murrayfield in front of more than 61,000.