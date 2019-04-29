Hearts Reserves end season with draw at Hamilton

Have your say

Hearts wrapped up their SPFL Reserve League campaign with a 0-0 draw against Hamilton at the Hope CBD Stadium.

A Jambos line-up featuring Craig Wighton and David Vanecek in attack were unable to break down the home defence, with the latter having a header disallowed for offside.

Wighton came close to scoring in the second half but the stalemate secured a seventh-place finish for Hearts – winners of the Reserve Cup earlier this month – in the 18-strong table.

A full report of the match is available via Hearts’ offical website by clicking here.

Hearts: Mason, Brandon, Petkov, Hamilton, Hickey, Ritchie, Irving, Moore, Wighton, Vanecek, Wighton. Subs: Zanatta, Strang, Logan, Sandison.