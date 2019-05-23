Hearts reveal plans for Scottish Cup celebrations if they beat Celtic on Saturday

Hearts have revealed the club's plans for celebrations if they defeat Celtic in the William Hill Scottish Cup final.

Craig Levein's men travel to Hampden Park as underdogs on Saturday for Scotland's showcase final against the league champions.

Hearts last held an open top bus parade in 2012 after beating Hibs. Picture: SNS

With more than 20,000 Jambos heading to Mount Florida the club have outlined plans if they cause an upset and beat Neil Lennon's side.

The club have confirmed that there will be no official event happening on Saturday if the cup is won, however they have stated that the team coach will return to Tynecastle via Calder Road on the evening.

An open top bus parade will be held on the Sunday if they succeed, even with the Edinburgh marathon taking place in the Capital on the same day.

The parade will begin at 3pm after a Civic Reception at the Edinburgh City Chambers with the bus making its way to Tynecastle Park for 4.30pm.

From there, festivities will begin at the ground until 5.30pm.

A statement on the club website said: "Following a Civic Reception at Edinburgh City Chambers, an open top bus parade will see the team journey from the Royal Mile to Tynecastle via The Mound, Princes Street, Shandwick Place, Torphichen Street, Morrison Street, Haymarket, Dalry Road and Gorgie Road.

"The parade is scheduled to begin at 3pm and is due to conclude at Tynecastle Park at 4.30pm.

"Upon arrival at Tynecastle, the team and coaching staff will parade the trophy around the pitch. The stadium will be open to fans (free entry) from 2.30pm, however, please note that turnstiles will close no later than 3.15pm. This is to ensure the safety of all supporters by avoiding a late surge through the turnstiles once the open top bus parade has concluded.

"Anyone wishing to watch the lap of honour within the stadium must therefore be inside Tynecastle Park by 3.15pm at the very latest. Under no circumstances will any supporters be granted access to the stadium after this time.

"Stadium kiosks will be open and a programme of events will take place within Tynecastle whilst supporters await the arrival of the team on to the pitch (expected at 4.40pm).

"The celebrations at Tynecastle will come to a close at 5.30pm."

The last time Hearts held an open top bus parade, after beating Hibs 5-1 win the Scottish Cup final, supporters took to the streets of Edinburgh in their tens of thousands.