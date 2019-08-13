Hearts run riot in SSE Cup as Raith Rovers are handed a lesson

It was goals galore as Hearts Women eased into the last 16 of the SSE Scottish Cup with an astonishing 24-0 victory over SWFL Division 1 North outfit Raith Rovers.

Jambos head coach Andy Enwood has tasked his players with winning promotion to SWPL 1 this season and the manner of their latest win should stand them in good stead moving into the second half of the campaign.

It was a thoroughly miserable day as far as the visitors were concerned, their despair compounded by the monsoon-like conditions at Oriam on Sunday.

Danni McGinley led the way for the SWPL 2 joint leaders with six goals. Rachel Walkingshaw was next up with an impressive tally of four while Lauren Evans, Robyn Smith and Ashley Carse all netted hat-tricks. Full-back Claire Delworth added a brace with Lauren Hall, Louise Mason and Aisha Maughan completing the rout.

There was, however, disappointment for city rivals and SWPL 1 outfit Spartans who went down 2-1 to Aberdeen at Ainslie Park.

All was going according to plan for the hosts when Kaela McDonald-Nguah fired them into an early lead. However, the Dons fought back with two goals in the second half, firstly a slack pass back from Dion McMahon was pounced upon by Lauren Gordon who produced a cool finish.

And Spartans’ cup dreams came to an abrupt end just five minutes later when Chloe Gover’s free-kick nestled into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Elsewhere, Edinburgh Caledonia, of SWFA Division Two south east, put up a brave effort but were beaten 16-0 by Scottish women’s football powerhouses Glasgow City at Forrester High School.

SWPL 2 side St Johnstone proved too strong for Boroughmuir Thistle as the Capital side went down 2-0 at McDiarmid Park.

Both goals in Perth arrived inside the opening 12 minutes, Ellie Cowie’s close-range finish in the fifth minute before Rebecca McGowan sealed Thistle’s fate just seven minutes later.

Meanwhile, Hutchison Vale’s third-round clash against Inverness at Saughton Enclosure was postponed due to the weather.

Current holders Hibs Ladies will play their third-round tie against SWPL 1 divisional rivals Stirling University next Wednesday (21st) at Forrester High School (7pm kick-off).

However, the draw for the fourth round of the SSE Scottish Cup will take place tomorrow at noon.