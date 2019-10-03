Hearts' Ryotaro Meshino in Japan U22 squad for Brazil trip

Hearts loanee Ryotaro Meshino has been called up by Japan Under-22s to face Brazil later this month.



The 21-year-old, on a season-long loan at Tynecastle Park from Manchester City, has made a bright start to his time in Edinburgh and earned international recognition as a result.

He will head to Brazil with Japan's Under-22s on October 8 for five days of training, a bounce match against Sao Paulo Under-20s, and finally a friendly against Brazil's Under-22 team. That game takes place at the Arena Pernambuco in Sao Lourenco de Mata on October 14.

The Japanese are preparing for next summer's Olympics and will gather an Under-23 squad for that event. Prior to that, they have the Under-23 Asian Championship taking place in Thailand from January 8-26.