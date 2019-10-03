Hearts' Ryotaro Meshino in Japan U22 squad for Brazil trip but could miss a full month through future call-up

Hearts loanee Ryotaro Meshino has been called up by Japan Under-22s to face Brazil later this month.



The 21-year-old, on a season-long loan at Tynecastle Park from Manchester City, has made a bright start to his time in Edinburgh and earned international recognition as a result.

He will head to Brazil with Japan's Under-22s on October 8 for five days of training, a bounce match against Sao Paulo Under-20s, and finally a friendly against Brazil's Under-22 team. That game takes place at the Arena Pernambuco in Sao Lourenco de Mata on October 14.

The Japanese are preparing for next summer's Olympics and will gather an Under-23 squad for that event. Prior to that, they have the Under-23 Asian Championship taking place in Thailand from January 8-26.

Should Meshino earn a call-up for that tournament, Hearts would be without one of their most creative talents for an entire month. He would miss the fourth round of the Scottish Cup, plus Premiership matches against Ross County and Rangers.