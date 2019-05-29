Hearts season player ratings: Who starred and who struggled during 2018/19 campaign
From Danny Amankwaa to Zdenek Zlamal, Hearts used 35 players during the 2018/19 season.
We mark each player's contribution out of ten for the campaign - and there's a few star performers in maroon ...
1. Danny Amankwaa - 3
Made four appearances before Hearts cut their losses. No impact at all.
2. Christophe Berra - 7
Hamstring tear blighted his season. Found it hard to hit peak level but had some commendable moments.
3. Oliver Bozanic - 6.5
Often utilised from bench. Lots of energy and commitment when called upon.
4. Jamie Brandon - 5
Another hampered by injury. Picked up silly red card against Celtic. Will look to kick on next term.
