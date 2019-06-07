Hearts season ticket sales hit the 11,500 mark

Hearts sold 1,000 season tickets in five days this week, taking the total figure to 11,500.

Seats went on general sale on Monday after the renewal period ended and supporters have responded in numbers.

From 10,500 season ticket sales at the start of the week, that number has now risen to 11,500. It is expected to increase further ahead of the new season.

Hearts have agreed a deal with a new finance provider to allow fans to spread the cost of a season ticket using one of two repayment plans. The money can be repaid in four months or ten months to ease any potential financial strain.

Premium Credit Limited are behind the scheme and Hearts hope that will help shift even more seats before competitive football resumes on July 12 against Dundee United in the Betfred Cup.

The Edinburgh club shifted more than 13,000 season tickets last summer and are aiming to better that figure if possible.

To buy a season ticket, visit the Hearts eTickets website, call 0333 043 1874 (option 1, then 1), or call in person at the Hearts ticket office in Tynecastle's main stand.