Hearts send cheeky tweet to Hibs involving club legend to 'celebrate' Paul Heckingbottom's birthday

Hearts took the opportunity to remind Hibs of the 2012 Scottish Cup final and Rudi Skacel with a cheeky tweet.

The Easter Road side posted a birthday message to manager Paul Heckingbottom who turned 42 today.

One Hibs supporter replied noting he shared the same birthday with the Englishman, prompting the club to tweet the fan that he was in "esteemed company".

Spotting an opportunity, Hearts replied with a picture of another person who is celebrating their birthday today: Rudi Skacel.

The image shows the Czech forward celebrating his second goal in the club's 5-1 win over their rivals in the 2012 Scottish Cup final.

Hearts said that the fan "sure is" in esteemed company.