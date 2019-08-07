Hearts sign goalkeeper Colin Doyle to contract extension

Hearts have extended the contract of goalkeeper Colin Doyle by a further 12 months.

READ MORE - Hearts in advanced talks to sign two new midfielders

The Republic of Ireland international, who signed a two-year deal last summer, will now remain at Hearts until 2021.

Hearts goalkeeper Colin Doyle has penned a new contract.

The 34-year-old has largely played the role of back-up to Bobby Zlamal, though he did feature 11 times last term.

His most notable movement in a Hearts jersey came at the end of the 1-0 win at Easter Road in late December as he touched Steven Whittaker's goal-bound shot onto the post to preserve victory.

Speaking to the Hearts website after penning his new deal, Doyle believes he can improve this season after his family decided to join him in Edinburgh. He has his sights set on usurping his friend and team-mate in the Hearts pecking order.

He said: “I’m pleased it’s done. It’s a bit easier for me as well as the family have moved up now – last year they were still down south, my eldest was doing his GCSEs. I’m really looking forward to getting my head down and getting cracking.

“It’s a massive club and I’ve only had positives since I’ve been here. The fans have been lovely to me as well. It’s something I really wanted to do and as soon as I was able to do it, it was a no brainer for me.

“The family are up here now, we’re settled, the kids are starting a new school, so it’ll be a lot easier for me. It’s been great and the lads in the changing room are one of the best groups I’ve been involved in. I’m happy and hopefully I can get in the team and see what happens.

“I want to try and get in the team. Bobby is obviously in the team at the moment, so I’ll try and do my best in training and in any games that I play – reserve games or cup games, whatever it is – I’ll try and do my best and see what happens.

“I heard that keepers don’t get on but you work with each other every day – you have to get on! Me and Bobby are good friends, we get on well and room together so there’s a great atmosphere. Gal, as well as the young lads, have all got good craic. You need that. It’s different being a goalie to an outfielder, we have our own separate training for the first hour before we join the lads. You have to have a laugh or you’d be driving yourself crazy. It’s a good bit of banter and a good, healthy, competitive atmosphere.

He added: “Our aim is to try and get in the top four. Last season was the same. It was good that we had the cup runs – we got to a semi-final and a final, but it would’ve been nice to get to two finals and maybe win one of them. It was always going to be difficult.

“This year we go at it again – try and get far as we can in the cups and break into that top four and give the fans and the club what they deserve - that’s European football. We’ll do everything we can to try and do that.

“We were unlucky at the weekend not to get a result and hopefully come Saturday against Ross County, we can start on the right foot and get the three points to get our season up and running.”

READ MORE - Hearts defender John Souttar receives positive scan results on ankle injury