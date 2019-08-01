Hearts sign Scotland striker Steven Naismith on a permanent deal

Steven Naismith has finally completed a permanent move to Hearts by signing a four-year contract.

His protracted arrival at Tynecastle Park as a free agent is now finalised and he could debut as a bona fide Hearts player in Sunday's opening Premiership match at Aberdeen.

Naismith, 32, joins the Edinburgh club after spending the last 18 months on loan there from Norwich City. His Norwich contract expired in June alongside last season's loan agreement and he became a free agent. However, he was due a sizeable final payment from the English side if he remained without a club throughout July, hence his delay in joining Hearts.

With paperwork now complete, the influential Scotland forward becomes manager Craig Levein's fourth summer signing after Craig Halkett, Conor Washington and Jamie Walker.

Naismith played just over an hour as a trialist on Monday as an inexperienced Hearts team beat St Mirren 7-1 in a closed-door friendly at Riccarton. He has spent the summer training to regain fitness after seeing his campaign ended prematurely by knee surgery last season.

He is likely to become a key figure in the Hearts first team after ending last term as the club's top scorer with 14 goals in 27 appearances.