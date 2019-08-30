Hearts sign young striker Cian Kavanagh to three-year contract

Hearts have completed the signing of Cian Kavanagh from St Patrick's Athletic.

The forward will join John Rankin's under-18s squad for the forthcoming season.

Cian Kavanagh after agreeing a three-year deal to sign with Hearts.

The 16-year-old could make his debut against Hamilton's under-18s in a match at the Oriam on Friday evening.

Along with playing football, the Irishman will be enrolled at the Balerno Performance School where he'll continue his studies.

Speaking to Hearts website, he said: "It’s such a big club, the coaches are good and so are the facilities.

"I went on trial once, and after that they asked if I wanted to sign. I went on trial a second time and then they put an offer in to my club.

"I’m a striker, I play up front so obviously I like to score goals. My ambitions are to break into the first team and score as many goals as I can."

He added: "I’ll be studying English and Physical Education. I’m in four days a week. On Monday and Tuesday I’ll train with the under-18s.

"But mostly, I’m looking forward to getting on the pitch and scoring goals."