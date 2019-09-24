Hearts star Callumn Morrison in line to start Betfred Cup clash against Aberdeen

Callumn Morrison is pushing to start Hearts’ Betfred Cup quarter-final against Aberdeen after an inspired substitute role in Sunday’s Edinburgh derby victory.

The young winger replaced Sean Clare on 61 minutes at Easter Road and helped his team overhaul Hibs’ 1-0 lead to win 2-1. That was his first senior appearance this season after five months out with a knee injury. He is now in contention for a return to the starting line-up tomorrow night when Aberdeen visit Tynecastle Park.

“Callumn is back in the fold and in my thoughts for selection. He was back in the squad and obviously came off the bench on Sunday,” said Craig Levein, the Hearts manager.

“He has been coming back from that nasty injury. In the last couple of reserve games, he has been better and looked more like himself. I haven’t looked at what I will do against Aberdeen yet because we are assessing everybody after the weekend.

“We have reviewed the derby and we will emphasise that we need to do what we did at Easter Road. That means being diligent and doing all the small things properly to give us a platform to go on and win the game.

“Aberdeen are obviously a very strong side and they will be as desperate as we are to get through to the next round of the cup. Every game brings different challenges. This will be tough for a number of reasons.”