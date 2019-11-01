Hearts star posts social media 'thank you' to Craig Levein after sacking
Souttar took to Instagram to express his gratitude to his former manager
Hearts centre-back John Souttar has paid tribute to former manager Craig Levein on social media.
The defender added a picture to his Instagram story of the two embracing each other after the club's 2-1 victory at Kilmarnock early in 2019.
Underneath the image he wrote the caption: "Thanks for everything Gaffer."
Levein was relieved of his duties on Thursday after a poor start to the 2019/20 season.
Souttar was brought to Tynecastle by former head coach Robbie Neilson while Levein was in the position of director of football.
The 23-year-old has been absent from the squad since the opening day of this season after suffering an unusual ankle injury against Aberdeen. He isn't expected to return until 2020.