Hearts star posts social media 'thank you' to Craig Levein after sacking

Souttar took to Instagram to express his gratitude to his former manager

By David Gunn
Friday, 1st November 2019, 6:14 pm
Updated Friday, 1st November 2019, 6:18 pm

Hearts centre-back John Souttar has paid tribute to former manager Craig Levein on social media.

The defender added a picture to his Instagram story of the two embracing each other after the club's 2-1 victory at Kilmarnock early in 2019.

Underneath the image he wrote the caption: "Thanks for everything Gaffer."

John Souttar and Craig Levein embrace after the 2-1 win over Kilmarnock earlier this year. Picture: SNS

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Judging all 31 Craig Levein signings as manager of Hearts

Levein was relieved of his duties on Thursday after a poor start to the 2019/20 season.

Souttar was brought to Tynecastle by former head coach Robbie Neilson while Levein was in the position of director of football.

The 23-year-old has been absent from the squad since the opening day of this season after suffering an unusual ankle injury against Aberdeen. He isn't expected to return until 2020.

John Souttar's Instagram post.