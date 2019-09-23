Hearts stars mobbed by supporters after making way to Easter Road across 'Bridge of Doom'

Hearts fans making their way to Easter Road prior to yesterday's Edinburgh derby were pleasantly surprised to see two of their favourites walking among them.

Peter Haring and Ben Garuccio have both been absent from the team due to long-term injury but decided to take in yesterday's match, which Hearts won 2-1 thanks to goals from Uche Ikpeazu and Aaron Hickey.

A young fan approaches Peter Haring as he makes his way to the ground. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Despite both sitting in the main stand at Easter Road, they appeared to travel to the game separately from the rest of the squad.

After making their way across Crawford Bridge - dubbed 'The Bridge of Doom' by supporters - they were soon surrounded by delighted fans eager to take a picture with their heroes.

Haring is expected to return to training shortly. The Austrian has been struggling with pain in the area of his pelvis and groin for the best part of 11 months.

Garuccio, meanwhile, is stepping up his rehab from a knee injury the Australian suffered in training back in March.