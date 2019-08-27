Hearts' Steven Naismith named in Scotland squad for Euro 2022 qualifiers against Russia and Belgium

Steven Naismith has been named in Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for next month's Euro 2022 qualifiers against Russia and Belgium, and the Hearts striker could win his 50th international cap if he features.





The 32-year-old is the sole representative from either Capital club in the squad, although former Tynecastle 'keeper Jon McLaughlin is included and ex-Hibs midfielder John McGinn is named among the midfielders.

Leigh Griffiths has been left out of the squad - the Celtic striker has scored three goals since returning from mental health issues but will have to wait for his Scotland recall.

Clarke had suggested earlier this week that he would make a late call on whether or not to include the player, who has four international goals to his name.

Oli McBurnie, Johnny Russell and Matt Phillips are other attacking options for coach Steve Clarke, who has also handed a maiden call-up to Portsmouth's Perthshire-born 'keeper Craig MacGillivray.

Clarke has named Grant Hanley, Liam Cooper and Charlie Mulgrew as his centre-back options with Scott McKenna, John Souttar and Michael Devlin all struggling with injury.



West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass is back in the fold while Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has earned a recall.



Goalkeepers: Craig MacGillivray (Portsmouth), David Marshall (Wigan), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland).



Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds), Grant Hanley (Norwich), Charlie Mulgrew (Wigan, on loan), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Kilmarnock).



Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth).



Strikers: Oli McBurnie (Sheffield United), Steven Naismith (Hearts), Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City).