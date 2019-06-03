Hearts strike finance deal for fans to use payment method for 2019/20 season tickets

Hearts have agreed a deal with a new finance provider, paving the way for supporters to pay for season tickets through a monthly scheme.

Premium Credit Limited has joined forces with the Jambos with fans offered the chance to spread the cost of their 2019/20 season tickets using a repayment plan.

The plan allows individuals to finance the cost of their ticket and repay it using four or ten monthly payments throughout the upcoming campaign.

Hearts fans are now able to buy season tickets using the new plan.

A statement from the club posted on the official website read: "We thank fans for their patience while we worked to ensure that we appointed the most appropriate supplier, who were able provide the same financing options as previously offered."

Step-by-step instructions are available on Hearts' official website, accessible here.

Hearts, along with Capital rivals Hibs, were left in the lurch in March when finance provider Zebra Finance pulled out of the market just days before the deadline.

A number of other clubs throughout the UK including Celtic, Rangers and Leeds United were also thought to have been affected.