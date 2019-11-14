Hearts striker Aidan Keena makes under-21s debut

Keena came on as an 86th-minute substitute as the ten-man Irish held on for victory to stay top of their Euro 2021 qualifying group.

Zachary Elbouzedi scored the only goal of the game. The Waterford midfielder hit the target in the 63rd minute, enough to deliver a 1-0 win that left the Republic on 13 points after six games.

Things were made more difficult for the last 14 minutes after West Brom defender Dara O’Shea was sent off for a wayward challenge, but the hosts could not find a way past 17-year-old debutant goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Hearts striker Aidan Keena. Picture: SNS

