Hearts striker Steven Naismith recalled by Scotland

Steven Naismith is back in the Scotland squad

Hearts forward Steven Naismith has been named in the Scotland squad for this month's European Championship qualifiers against Cyprus and Kazakhstan.

He returned from two months out with a hamstring injury during Sunday's Betfred Cup semi-final against Rangers. His 37-minute substitute outing was the 33-year-old's first action since August, but Scotland coach Steve Clarke wasted no time in recalling him.

Naismith will now hope to finally win his 50th international cap in the upcoming games. Scotland have no chance of qualifying from Group I and Clarke is now building towards the Euro 2020 play-offs next March. There is no place in his latest selection for Charlie Mulgrew or Kieran Tierney.

Scotland squad in full:

Goalkeepers - Craig MacGillivray (Portsmouth), David Marshall (Wigan Athletic), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland)

Defenders - Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Michael Devlin (Aberdeen), Declan Gallagher (Motherwell), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Celtic)

Midfielders - Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), John Fleck (Sheffield United), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Scott McTominay (Manchester United)