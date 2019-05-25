Hearts team news: 16-year-old Aaron Hickey starts but Uche Ikpeazu on bench

16-year-old Aaron Hickey will start for Hearts in the Scottish Cup final as striker Uche Ikpeazu is only fit enough for the bench.

Hickey, who made his first start for the Jam Tarts last weekend against Celtic and has only 118 minutes of first team action under his belt, will start at left back for Hearts as they attempt to stop Celtic winning a treble treble. Hickey will be the youngest player to appear in the final since John Fleck in 2008.

Uche Ikpeazu, who had been a doubt heading into the showpiece fixture, has recovered sufficiently from a hamstring injury to bag a place on the bench. Steven MacLean will lead the line for the Edinburgh side and the striker has experience of winning a Scottish Cup final, having lifted the trophy in 2014 with St Johnstone.

