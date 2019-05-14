Hearts: The Premiership bad boy stat Arnaud Djoum is hoping to avoid against Celtic

If Arnaud Djoum plays against Celtic on Sunday he will be looking to avoid becoming the 'dirtiest' player in the league.

The Cameroonian is treading a yellow card tightrope ahead of next season having picked up 11 bookings this term.

Arnaud Djoum is walking a yellow card tightrope. Picture: SNS

If Djoum is selected by Craig Levein for the final league game, a trip to Celtic Park, he could pick up his 12th caution of the season.

Doing so could see the 30-year-old become the most booked player this term but it would also mean he would face a two-game ban next campaign if he stays in the Scottish Premiership.

Djoum is currently tied with Hamilton's Darian MacKinnon and Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson, with five further players behind on ten, including Celtic's Scott Brown.

Hibs' Stephen Mallan is one of a number of players on nine cautions.

Levein, however, could wrap the player up in cotton wool ahead of the Scottish Cup final a week on Saturday.

Hearts fans have witnessed a different side to Djoum this season, the midfielder becoming a destructive force in the absence of Peter Haring. Playing a deeper role he has been one of the side's better performers in the second half of the campaign.

His commitment has previously been questioned but this term it can't be doubted, his combative nature at odds with some of the meek performances from the team as a whole.

Only three players, inlcuding Florian Kamberi, have committed more fouls than him.

Djoum's yellow card count was boosted by six yellows in seven games across February, March and April.