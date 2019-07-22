Hearts' third kit in honour of Foundation of Hearts breaks records as fans buy it in droves

Hearts unveiled a third kit on Thursday and by the following day it had become the fastest selling change shirt in the club's history.

The strip was released "in recognition of the vital role Foundation of Hearts pledgers continue to play" with the tagline 'Pledge for Life' on the back of the black top.

The Foundation of Hearts inspired third kit has gone down incredibly well with fans. Picture: Heart of Midlothian FC

A spokesperson for the club said: "We knew at the design stage that this would prove to be a popular kit with supporters and we are delighted with the overwhelmingly positive response which has seen it become our fastest selling non-home jersey.

“All three of our 2019/20 Umbro kits have been well received and we look forward to seeing Hearts fans and players wearing them with pride this season.”

The feedback on the kit was largely very positive with one fan labelling it a "beautiful ode to our history and our future".